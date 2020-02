CUDAHY — The Cudahy Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing high school student.

Police say the student, Matthew, has high-functioning autism and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, gray sweatpants and light-gray Adidas shoes with white stripes.

If anyone has any information about Matthew’s whereabouts, contact Cudahy police at 414-769-2260 extension 0.