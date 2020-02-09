× Sheriff: 1 killed, 9 hurt, several critically in crash during snowstorm in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash that involved a total of 10 people and happened during snowfall Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area near Highway 20 and 63rd Drive.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, it happened when a driver headed east on Highway 20 lost control, crossed the center line, and struck a vehicle headed west.

Three of the 10 occupants in the two vehicles had to be extricated. One person died.

Sheriff’s officials said “numerous occupants” were being treated for critical injuries.

An investigation was ongoing.