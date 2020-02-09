Steak & Seafood: Valentine’s offerings at Bonefish Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Love is in the air, and Bonefish Grill is serving up delicious, romantic meals that will really wow loved ones and please the senses this Valentine's Day. Brittney Boyd from Bonefish Grill joined Weekend WakeUp to share one of the restaurants special menu additions for the occasion -- Filet & Lobster with Thermidor topping -- but it's only available until Feb. 16.

Ingredients

2, 6 oz filet mignon

3 tsp sea salt

2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

3 spritz of olive oil (spray bottle)

2 wt oz CKL lobster meat, cooked (and thawed if frozen)

1/2 cup lobster bisque (your favorite)

2 of your favorite sides

Directions

Fire up the grill to 400°F Place the steaks on a flat tray Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper -- ensure the steaks have been evenly coated Spray the hot grill with olive oil -- spray the steaks as well Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o'clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o'clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes (this will achieve the diamond grill marks) Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 5 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature Remove the steaks from the grill Transfer the steaks onto two separate plates Microwave the cooked lobster meat for 20-30 seconds to heat Top each steak with 1 ounce of warm lobster meat Pour 2 ounces of lobster bisque on the front side of your proteins allowing it to pool on the plate Serve with your two favorite sides and enjoy!