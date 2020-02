MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A crash involving nine vehicles temporarily shut down multiple lanes on southbound I-41 near Greenfield Avenue late Sunday night, Feb. 9. The ramps from west to south and east to south were also temporarily shut down. All lanes have reopened.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

MCSO is reporting a multi vehicle crash southbound on I-41 at Greenfield Ave. There are multiple lane closures, and the following ramps are also closed, West to South and East to South. Please slow down or move over and expect delays. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 10, 2020