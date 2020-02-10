Bright and beautiful flowers: At look at the gifts available at Sendik’s Home department

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Valentine's Day? Brian Kramp spent the morning in the floral production room at Sendik's to talk all things flowers.

Sendik's Home, Floral & Gift (website)

We could talk for days — days! — about the bright and beautiful flowers, plants and gifts available in our Sendik’s Home department. But beauty like this is meant to be seen. So we have a full website devoted to Sendik’s Home. Whether you are planning your wedding or simply need a fresh arrangement to brighten someone’s day, our talented floral designers are happy to help.