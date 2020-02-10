‘Can’t believe it:’ Runaway puppy rescued from oncoming traffic, reunited with owners

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A French bulldog puppy missing for 13 days was reunited with her owners and their other dog Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Finally, we have her back,” said Luciana Casalino. “We have Lola back.”

Those 13 days felt like a lifetime for Jose Pena and Luciana Casalino.

“They are everything to us,” said Pena of their dogs. “They are our family. They are our children.”

Cameras captured the emotional reunion.

“Oh, we’re so happy!” said Luciana Casalino. “I can’t believe it. It’s been so long. 13 days.”

Lola, the couple’s 6-month-old French bulldog ran away while Pena was dropping off a rental car at the Opa-Locka Airport.

Surveillance cameras captured Lola about three blocks away, running through the intersection of Le Jeune Road and Northwest 142 Street. Soon after, a driver saw the dog, stopped, and picked her up.

The couple said they were grateful the stranger saved Lola from being hit by a vehicle.

“She was about to be run over, without a doubt,” said Pena.

As the number of days apart continued to grow, so did the concern.

“It was the worst nightmare,” said Casalino. “I just wanted to wake up. Every night, I was crying because of her.”

Pena said the stranger who rescued Lola from oncoming traffic saw the missing posters online and reached out to them.

“My wife and I are truly grateful for being to find her after such a long time,” said Pena.

Casalino and Pena said the ordeal gave them a new lease on life.

“You can never be too safe when it comes to taking care of your pets,” said Pena.

“Microchip them,” said Casalino. “Have them on a leash.”

They also wanted to thank everyone who helped search for Lola.