Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with fun, unique events at Saint Kate

MILWAUKEE -- No Valentine, no problem! Celebrate with the girls. The Saint Kate Hotel is hosting a Galentine's Day Party. Mixologist Kelsey Meyers from giggly Champagne & Wine Bar joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Dear Ruthie’s Valentine’s Day Spectacular (website)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with roaring fun time during Dear Ruthie’s Valentine’s Day Spectacular, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. The evening spectacular will be filled with special appearances from Ryan Nicholas from “American Idol,” BJ Daniels, Dear Ruthie and more! Tickets cost $65 per person and will include cocktails, a four-course dinner and the show, so you won’t want to miss out! Purchase your ticket at Eventbrite.

If you can’t make it Friday evening, Saint Kate will welcome Robin Adkins on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. for An Unforgettable Night with Nat King Cole. Enjoy Cole’s memorable and romantic hits throughout the evening while enjoying a buffet dinner from Saint Kate’s expert culinary team. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

For guests who’d like to extend their evening, or celebrate with a mini-vacation, Saint Kate is offering a Valentine’s Day celebration room package. The package includes house sparkling wine and a chef’s dessert with a minimum one-night room reservation. Reserve your stay HERE.

For Galentine’s Day Festivities:

There’s no place better to faire la fete with girlfriends on Galentine’s Day then at Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar, Milwaukee’s only champagne bar. Gather some friends and cheers with a glass of bubbly, sparkling cocktails and small bites.

