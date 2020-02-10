Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to celebrate Milwaukee! The Junior League of Milwaukee is set to host its annual "Brew City Bash." Laura Hyland the president of the Junior League of Milwaukee and William Gardiner from Bittercube join FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

About Junior League of Milwaukee (website)

The Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM) will continue our spring fundraiser, the Brew City Bash, for the 2019-2020 League Year.

Guests are invited for an evening of tasting local brews, beverages and bites from local Wisconsin brands. Proceeds from ticket and auction sales will go directly towards sustaining the work the JLM does in the Milwaukee community year-over-year.

Since 1915, the JLM has been investing in the children and women of Milwaukee through providing volunteers and funding to local non-profit organizations.

In 2018, the JLM has selected Safe Home Environment, a program providing safe housing to pregnant women experiencing domestic violence, as its signature project.

In addition, the JLM maintains long-term partnerships with organizations, including: Meta House, the Milwaukee Sensitive Crimes Unit, Habitat for Humanity, Cathedral Center and the Ronald McDonald House, among others.

NOTE: TICKETS CANNOT BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO ATTEND.