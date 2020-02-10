× Even-side parking Monday night: Milwaukee DPW declares snow emergency

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency Monday, Feb. 10, requiring alternate side parking beginning at 10 p.m.

There is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and even side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence. To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information, CLICK HERE or call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

A snow emergency is declared whenever snowfall during any period of 24 hours or less which is determined and declared by the DPW commissioner to constitute a serious public hazard impairing transportation, the movement of food and fuel supplies, medical care, fire, health, and police protection, and other vital facilities of the city.

It’s declared so that DPW officials can get streets cleared for drivers.

Vehicles which are not parked in compliance with winter parking regulations during the winter season will be cited:

First violation – $50

Second violation – $100

Third violations – $150 & tow eligible

Again, posted street signs take precedence.

CLICK HERE for more on winter parking in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials make some MPS playgrounds available for overnight parking during declared snow emergencies and clean-up periods. CLICK HERE for a list of locations. All vehicles must be moved by 7 a.m.

DPW officials said Monday morning they planned to clear the other side of the street Monday night — where cars had been parked Sunday night after Sunday’s snowfall, with cleanup of residential streets continuing Monday, including addressing “snow islands.”