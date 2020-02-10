MILWAUKEE -- Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with her red carpet review.
Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre shares her red carpet review
-
Golden Globes most glamours looks, outfits we’ll remember for the wrong reasons
-
Check out the hottest styles for the coldest of days
-
Boots, boiler suits, and bomber jackets: Hottest trends to try, where to find them for less
-
Sleigh all day: Hot holiday fashion looks you can get for less
-
Short, sleek, and sweet! How to rock the hairdos stealing the spotlight on the red carpet
-
-
January 20
-
February 10
-
Shaken not stirred: Iron Horse Hotel holding James Bond-themed NYE soiree
-
January 6
-
Google unveils top searches of 2019
-
-
December 9
-
November 11
-
Blossoming bridal trends: A look at the top wedding dress trends of 2020