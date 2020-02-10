MILWAUKEE -- The 92nd Academy Awards were Sunday night, Feb. 9 -- and Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a rundown of some of the moments everyone is talking about.
From surprises to the expected: Gino breaks down biggest moments from the Oscars
-
Gino has an award show themed game — and a giveaway
-
Gino has a closer look at the film that took home best picture at the Golden Globes
-
Gino talks about Henry Cavill about his big transformation for ‘The Witcher’
-
Awards season: Gino talks about this year’s must-see movies
-
A killer good time: Gino has the scoop on the new murder mystery ‘Knives Out’
-
-
Gino has first look at World War II movie ‘Midway’
-
Gino talks with the stars of ’21 Bridges’ about golden era of cinema
-
Gino talks with the stars of ‘Holiday in the Wild’ about helping save elephants in Africa
-
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ has been beloved for more than 70 years, here’s a chance to win the movie
-
In the mood for Christmas movies? The scoop on a new teen-friendly flick
-
-
2019 in Review: Real Milwaukee bloopers and blunders
-
‘Hampton is nuts:’ Neighbors are shocked but not surprised by collision that injured 2 police officers
-
Deff-initely Milwaukee: An open mic with the CEO and COO of the Pabst Theater Group