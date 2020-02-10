× ‘Honored to receive these donations:’ Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign brought in $3.7M

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The total from The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s 2019 Red Kettle Campaign is in.

The goal was $3,700,000 and this year’s campaign brought in $3,760,975. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised during the Red Kettle Campaign stays locally to help area men, women and children in need.

“The Salvation Army is honored to receive these donations and the trust of the community that goes with them,” said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “As a result, The Salvation Army will be able to provide full support and funding for its more than 80 programs and services in 2020.”

