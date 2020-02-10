× ‘It feels good:’ Ozaukee County 1st responders honored for saving lives in separate incidents

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Some of Ozaukee County’s finest were honored for saving lives. Sheriff James Johnson presented awards in separate cases Monday, Feb. 10.

Deputy Brian Ronan, Dispatcher Leah Ellestad, and Port Washington Officer Matt Keller were honored for their use of CPR to save a man in January — and they were reunited with him.

“It feels good to do it successfully, and meet the person you helped, and meet their wife, and see how happy they are,” said Deputy Ronan.

Another award was presented to Deputy Michael Zilke and Deputy Michael Schmidt for using Narcan to save someone’s life in December.