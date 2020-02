× Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit returns to The Riverside Theater on June 18

MILWAUKEE — Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will perform at The Riverside Theater on Thursday, June 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at The Pabst and Riverside Box Officers, www.pabsttheater.org, 414-286-3663.