Kenosha County deputies saved 2-day old infant who was unconscious, not breathing

KENOSHA COUNTY — Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department saved the life of a 2-day-old baby found unresponsive in a Paddock Lake apartment.

It happened Sunday evening, Feb. 9, around 6 p.m. on 236th Avenue near 66th Street in Paddock Lake.

Deputies arrived and found the child unconscious, not breathing, and turning blue.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Micheal Colaluca was able to perform first aid on the infant, including back blows and chest thrusts, which resulted in the infant resuming breathing. Deputies monitored the child until the arrival of Salem Lakes Fire Department. The infant was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials said in the release, “We are thankful for the teamwork of our Deputy and the Salem Lakes Fire Department which resulted in likely saving the life of this child.”

KCSO officials encouraged everyone to participate in basic first aid and CPR classes. Classes can be taken online through the American Red Cross HERE, or through other local and online providers.