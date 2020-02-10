Mayor Tom Barrett delivers his annual State of the City address

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett delivered his annual State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 10.

Mayor Barrett tackled the usual topics of health care and education, while also focusing on reckless driving and the July Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Barrett stayed positive Sunday regarding the DNC, despite the firing of two of the leaders of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee as a result of concerns over bullying and harassment.

“I think really what it does is, it’s going to bring the staff closer together because they recognize they have to move forward,” said Barrett. “The show must go on.”