Milwaukee police: Carjacked vehicle slams into public works SUV, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at Hampton and Hopkins on the city's north side. One of the vehicles appears to be a City of Milwaukee public works vehicle.

Detectives indicated to FOX6 News that police were chasing a carjacked car and that vehicle T-boned a public works SUV. Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested. Three or four others in the vehicle bailed out and got into another car parked nearby.

MPD says the public works employee was taken to the hospital with head injuries.