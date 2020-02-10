Milwaukee police: Carjacked vehicle slams into public works SUV, driver arrested

Posted 3:33 pm, February 10, 2020, by and , Updated at 04:08PM, February 10, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at Hampton and Hopkins on the city's north side. One of the vehicles appears to be a City of Milwaukee public works vehicle.

Crash at Hampton and Hopkins, Milwaukee

Detectives indicated to FOX6 News that police were chasing a carjacked car and that vehicle T-boned a public works SUV. Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested. Three or four others in the vehicle bailed out and got into another car parked nearby.

Crash at Hampton and Hopkins, Milwaukee

MPD says the public works employee was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Crash at Hampton and Hopkins, Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.