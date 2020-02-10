× Milwaukee police chief: Father of 5-year-old boy fatally shot in custody, charges pending

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales indicated on Monday, Feb. 10 that the father of 5-year-old Jamal Anderson Jr. is in police custody — and charges will be pending in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anderson Jr. was fatally shot at the Mayfair Apartment Homes near Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive early Saturday morning, Feb. 8. Police have indicated two people were taken into custody.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Police said officers found the boy, identified by family as Jamal Anderson, Jr., suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Dispatch audio revealed the wound was “to the stomach.” Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the child died at the scene.

The boy’s mother shared this message on a GoFundMe.com page set up to raise money for funeral expenses:

“My son Jamal Anderson Jr was shot and killed due to gun violence this morning February 8th 2020. I’m asking for help to raise money for funeral services and burial arrangements. My son was 5years old and he was a loving, funny, full of life kid that had Down Syndrome but was able to do whatever he put his heart into doing. He was a light to anyone who he came around and I just want my son to have a beautiful home going celebration. Gone too young but leaving me with soo much memories. So whatever your heart desires into giving I truly truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.. Thank you.!”

Anyone with information that could help police in this case was asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360, or contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE to access the GoFundMe.com account set up in Anderson Jr.’s honor.