Milwaukee police to offer update in fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer near 60th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 to talk about the fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer that happened near 60th Street and Congress Street early Saturday, Feb. 1.

Sandifer was struck by gunfire while on a party bus outside of Gene’s Supper Club. She was pregnant — and died at the hospital. Medical staff delivered Sandifer’s baby boy. Little Lorenz was delivered by emergency c-section at just 26 weeks. Sandifer leaves behind four other children as well.

Family told FOX6 News the baby boy, weighing just two pounds at birth, would require incubation for at least a few more weeks before he would be healthy enough for release from the hospital.

Meanwhile, police continue to seek a suspect in this case. Anyone who might have information regarding this incident was asked to call 414-935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Loved ones continue to ask the community for prayers as they prepare to lay Sandifer to rest. If you would like to donate and help with funeral costs, or even the baby’s extensive medical bills, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been started. CLICK HERE to consider a donation.