Open Record: Off the Grid

MILWAUKEE — Customers wanted to make solar energy, investing in solar panels on their homes. But they found themselves off the grid instead. With no solar power and looming loan payments, customers reached out to Contact 6.

In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs reveals how she found many people who took out massive loans to have these panels installed by a company called Altaray, out of Utah. Plus, local experts explain why the panels didn’t work and what companies like Altaray do for the industry.

In this episode’s Dinner Party Question, find out just how many people it can take to put a FOX6 Investigators or Contact 6 story together from start to finish.

