Pennsylvania couple furious, heartbroken after hunter fatally shot their dog, mistaken for coyote

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple was left furious and heartbroken after a hunter shot and killed their dog near their home. The hunter said he mistook their German Shepherd, Tucker, for a coyote — an excuse Tucker’s owners said isn’t good enough.

Gunshots rang out across a field in Swatara Township on a December morning.

“We’re used to that,” said Tricia Kreiser. “We hear that all the time.”

Kreiser lives next to the Jonestown Fish and Game Range, so the sound of gunfire doesn’t surprise her, but she was surprised when Tucker didn’t come back after he was let out.

After hours of searching, members of the Jonestown Fish and Game Association contacted her.

“I knew they were going to tell me that Tucker was dead, but I just assumed they would say they found him on the road,” said Kreiser. “I never in a million years thought he was going to tell me that someone shot him.”

Kreiser said William White told her he shot Tucker, thinking the dog, who was on Kreiser’s property when he was killed, was a coyote.

“Every time I even come near this part of the land I just start to cry,” said Kreiser.

Kreiser reported the incident to police, and the PA Game Commission charged White with three violations, including shooting within 150 yards of the Kreiser’s home.

White did not respond to a request for comment from WPMT. Officials with the Jonestown Fish and Game Association said they were fully cooperating with the Pennsylvania Game Commission‘s investigation.

“It just upsets me that the club won’t even come down and apologize to us,” Kreiser.

Lifelong hunters, the Kreisers said they don’t have any issue with the sport when done responsibly.

“I won’t stop hunting because of it because I refuse to live in fear because of someone else’s foolishness,” said Kreiser.

They no longer let their grandchildren play on the field bordering the range, and after what happened to Tucker, Kreiser said when she hears gunfire, the sound goes right through her.

“I don’t know that I can ignore it anymore,” said Kreiser. “Makes me feel a little different than what it did before.”

There’s a small silver lining here. After hearing what happened, a woman in the area gave the Kreisers a German Shepherd-lab mix puppy, and they named him Knox.