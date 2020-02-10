× Racine man faces charges in incident at Dollar General store: ‘Acting like he had a gun’

MILWAUKEE — Darrin Banks of Racine is charged with multiple criminal counts for an incident that unfolded at the Dollar General store on Washington Avenue in Racine on Sunday, Feb. 9. Banks, 49, faces the following criminal counts:

False imprisonment (10 counts)

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the Dollar General store to investigate a “possible robbery in progress.” The dispatcher told responding officers “a male had entered the store and demanded that everyone go to the back of the store.” One caller stated “the suspect was acting like he had a gun and yelling ‘get back’ and ‘don’t go out that door.'”

When officers arrived on the scene, the complaint says Banks was outside of the Dollar General. Banks said “he wanted to be shot and did not comply with verbal commands being given by officers.” Officers tried to deploy tasers against Banks, but that was not effective. Banks was eventually detained by officers.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses to this incident. In all, the complaint says “ten people were confined to the back of the store without consent.” Officers also “learned that Banks made the store manager call 911 and tell the dispatcher that the store was being robbed.” Banks eventually told the store manager that “he does not have a gun and does not want to hurt anyone, he just wants to die.”

Banks made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Feb. 10. Cash bond was set at $5,000. Banks is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.