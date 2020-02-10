× ‘Same numbers for 30 plus years:’ Lake Mills man wins $350,000 playing SuperCash!

LAKE MILLS — Playing the same numbers for 30 plus years had a large payoff for a loyal Wisconsin Lottery player from Lake Mills.

A Lake Mills man hit the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize on the Wednesday, Jan. 29 drawing. He has been playing the same meaningful SuperCash! numbers for the past 30 years. The numbers include his late wife and kids’ birthdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lake Mills Market LLC (375 West Tyranena Park Rd.) in Lake Mills. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. This is the 2nd time the top prize has been won in 2020.

The odds of winning the SuperCash! top prize is 1 in 1,631,312.

The odds of a doubler being drawn are 1 in 7. SuperCash! is drawn daily after 9 p.m. SuperCash! is two plays for $1.

Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.

