Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man missing from West Bend

WEST BEND — A Silver Alert was issued for an 82-year-old man missing from West Bend.

Fred Janzen was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, when he left his son’s home to head to his home, and never arrived.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red flannel shirt, a blue “Pepsi” windbreaker, and an orange baseball cap.

He was described as white, standing 5’8″ tall, and weighing 165 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair, and a gray beard.

He could be driving a 2007 silver Dodge Caliber SXT with Wisconsin license plate number 526LVS.

