‘Unreal!’ Packers fan who loves Aaron Rodgers gets a gift from #12 and Danica Patrick

Posted 3:22 pm, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 03:23PM, February 10, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Remember Callie Kessler, the Green Bay Packers fan who holds a special place in her heart for Aaron Rodgers — and proclaimed it to the world via Twitter after a hospital procedure? Well, here’s the rest of the story.

Quick recap

A tweet posted this week by Callie Kessler is trending. The caption is quite simply, “I guess you can say I love the packers even under anesthesia.”

Warning: Some of the language in the tweet below is not suitable for all viewers.

In the video, Callie is coming out of surgery — and definitely shares her love for #12

“Aaron Rodgers is the man and he always will be. I love him,” Kessler said.

Kessler complained her throat hurt in the video — and was seen eating a popsicle.

“Aaron Rodgers, he would buy me 400 popsicles,” Kessler said in the video.

It turns out, that’s exactly what happened. Callie’s latest tweet shows her standing next to a bunch of boxes of Otter Pops. Her caption in the tweet reads:

“Thank you  @AaronRodgers12 and  @DanicaPatrick #gopackgo unreal!!!”

Now, that’s a happy ending.

