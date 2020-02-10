‘Visibility was not good:’ Mount Pleasant woman killed, 9 hurt in ‘weather-related’ crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Racine County sheriff's officials said weather was to blame for a fatal crash Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9 along Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville. One person was killed and nine others were hurt in the two-vehicle wreck.

People who live in the area compared the sound of the impact to a sonic boom.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Monday some who were injured were treated and cleared, while others remained in critical condition -- fighting for their lives.

At the height of Sunday's snowstorm, Racine County emergency responders were called out to an especially bad crash.

"We had a number of crashes between the city and county," said Sheriff Schmaling. "We do know this was a weather-related accident, and we see this all too often."

Neighbors captured photos of the extensive damage.

"It was snowing very heavy," said Sheriff Schmaling. "We had some very slick road conditions and visibility was not good."

Sheriff Schmaling said initial reported revealed a driver headed westbound along Highway 20 when it crossed the center line just past 63rd Drive, striking another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

"Between those two vehicles, there were 10 occupants," said Sheriff Schmaling. "Of those occupants, nine were injured, and the tenth one passed away."

A 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman died on the way to the hospital -- a tragedy Sheriff Schmaling said could've likely been prevented.

"It's a good reminder for all of us to know when we have these types of road conditions to really put down our distractions, slow down, allow for safe distances to stop, and if you don't have to travel during these types of storms, don't," said Sheriff Schmaling.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m.

The RCSO didn't immediately release the name of the victim killed, nor any details about the others who were hurt.