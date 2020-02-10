× Waukesha police warn of release of convicted sex offender living on Baird Street

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Monday, Feb. 10 announced the release of a convicted sex offender living on Baird Street near West Avenue — with a family member. Police noted in a news release this location is “outside of the City of Waukesha Child Safety Zone.”

Police said Richard Garcia, 55, was convicted in 1985 of burglary and first-degree sexual assault for burglarizing a stranger’s home and sexually assaulting an elderly resident. In 1993, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old child that lived in his home.

He served his sentence, and was released Monday. Upon his release, he submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement, ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors. He cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores. He cannot have contact with victims and cannot purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Police said Garcia’s criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

Garcia was described as white, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 229 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He has scars/marks on his left cheek and eyebrow, and also goes by “Rico” and “Rocky.”