‘We’ve been busy:’ Cleanup underway after round of snow hits SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Cleanup is underway after a round of snow hit southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 9. A ridge of high pressure moves over our area Monday, Feb. 10 to give us a calm day or two with ample sun and slightly above average highs.
Officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency Sunday, Feb. 9, requiring alternate side parking beginning at 10 p.m.
There is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence.
Typically, thousands of parking citations are given each time these rules go into effect. The Department of Public Works has not yet released the numbers on how many tickets were given out.
"The entire winter we've been busy. We've sold through almost all of our shovels, we are now ordering our second supply of salt for the year," Jake Rosenkranz, C & R Ace Hardware.
Vehicles which are not parked in compliance with winter parking regulations during the winter season will be cited:
- First violation - $50
- Second violation - $100
- Third violations - $150 & tow eligible
Posted street signs take precedence.
CLICK HERE for more on winter parking in Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the wintry mess. They including the following:
FOX6 NEWS MOBILE APPS
These apps feature updated weather coverage of southeast Wisconsin from the team at FOX6 News. They include weather webcasts, the FOX 6-day forecast, severe weather alerts and more.
- FOX6 Storm Center app
- FOX6 News app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.