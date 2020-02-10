‘We’ve been busy:’ Cleanup underway after round of snow hits SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Cleanup is underway after a round of snow hit southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 9. A ridge of high pressure moves over our area Monday, Feb. 10 to give us a calm day or two with ample sun and slightly above average highs.

Officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency Sunday, Feb. 9, requiring alternate side parking beginning at 10 p.m.

There is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence.

Good Monday Morning! Some impressive snow totals from the weekend storm. @FOX6Weather @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/qgUDFcn871 — Nicole Koglin (@WakeupKoglin) February 10, 2020

Where do we stand with snowfall totals for the season? With the snow on Sunday we are above normal snowfall for the season through Feb. 10th. Milwaukee: 32.2" so far, normal: 31.6". Madison: 43.4" so far, normal: 34.5". #wiwx pic.twitter.com/crxXRAMRAW — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 10, 2020

Typically, thousands of parking citations are given each time these rules go into effect. The Department of Public Works has not yet released the numbers on how many tickets were given out.

"The entire winter we've been busy. We've sold through almost all of our shovels, we are now ordering our second supply of salt for the year," Jake Rosenkranz, C & R Ace Hardware.

Vehicles which are not parked in compliance with winter parking regulations during the winter season will be cited:

First violation - $50

Second violation - $100

Third violations - $150 & tow eligible

Clearing and dry today. Clouds begin to increase Tue/Wed as a system nears the area. Light snow moves back in for Wed/Thu. Then temperatures trend downward to round out the week. Thursday night will be the coldest with below zero lows. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/SGgwmlmlfZ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 10, 2020

CLICK HERE for more on winter parking in Milwaukee.

