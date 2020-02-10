× Wisconsin resident only presale: Get your tickets for Brewers vs. Cubs home games in 2020

MILWAUKEE –For the third year in a row, the Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2020, which includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26.

The presale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. – Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m., offering Brewers’ fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at Miller Park before single-game tickets become available to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Fans may purchase up to four tickets for opening day, and up to eight tickets to any of the other regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.

Thursday, March 26

Saturday, March 28

Sunday, March 29

Friday, May 22

Saturday, May 23

Sunday, May 24

Friday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sunday, Aug. 9

Please note that this opportunity is only available online at brewers.com/WisconsinPresale and that interested fans must have a valid Wisconsin address when purchasing tickets.