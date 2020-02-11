× AG Kaul talks internet safety on ‘Protect Kids Online’ podcast for Safer Internet Day

MADISON — A new episode of Protect Kids Online, a podcast by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, featuring Attorney General Josh Kaul was released Tuesday, Feb. 11.

According to a news release, Safer Internet Day aims to increase awareness of emerging online issues and advocate safe and positive use of digital technology among all users, especially young people.

“Our communities are safer when people are safe online,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Safer Internet Day provides a good reminder of the importance of being aware of dangers that can be present on the Internet.”

During the Protect Kids Online (PKO) podcast episode, Attorney General Kaul discusses the ways DOJ fights Internet crime. PKO is an online program created by the DOJ ICAC Task Force. It serves as a resource for parents, grandparents, guardians, or caregivers of children. The podcast covers topics such as tips for combating online child exploitation and sextortion, Internet safety laws, cyberbullying, protecting your child from strangers online, and safe sharing tips.

The DOJ ICAC Task Force conducts investigations and prosecutes offenders of Internet crime, as well as providing investigative and prosecutorial assistance to police agencies and prosecutors. ICAC administers training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors. It also coordinates Internet safety education so parents, teachers, and other community members stay well-informed.

Find more information and resources on Internet safety here.