Calling all couples, galentines, and singles! You don’t need to be in love to have a great time at Recon Rendezvous

Calling all couples, galentines, and singles! You don't need to be in love to have a great time at our Recon Rendezvous! Join us at 10pm on February 14 for a Valentine's Day party that's too sweet to miss!

As a sign of Control's love for all of our dedicated spies, there will be no cover charge

DJ Loki will be leading the dance party starting at 10pm!

We know you'll be smitten with our sweet drink specials:

$3 Fembot Bombs

$7 Stoli Mixers

$8 Chocolate Covered Cherry Beer

$5 OFF Shareable Cocktails

For those looking for a romantic mission, join us for a special Valentine's dinner, featuring our Secret Admirer menu, available February 11-16.