Court docs: Georgia brothers neglected 65-year-old mother with ALS, left her to die of sepsis

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deprived of medical care and confined to a wheelchair, a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was left to die — with her own sons, James Stanfield and Christopher Durham, the suspected culprits, according to warrants obtained by Cobb County Magistrate Court.

Cobb County police say both men were accused of “willfully depriving their mother of health care, shelter, and necessary sustenance.”

For two weeks, she sat in a wheelchair without an adult diaper, emaciated at just 75 pounds. She was completely unable to help herself.

Due to sitting in her own waste, she developed open sores, exposing her leg and pelvic bone, as well as a sepsis infection which resulted in her death.

Both men were charged with felony murder.

Durham was also charged for exploiting a disabled or elderly person for allegedly using his mother’s debit card for personal use, including subscriptions to dating sites and video games.