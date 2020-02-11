Family appeals for killer of pregnant woman to come forward: ‘Annie will get justice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The search for both a killer and a hero goes on after a pregnant woman was killed by a stray bullet near 60th and Congress.

While a Good Samaritan is credited with helping save Annie Sandifer's baby...

"He saved the child's life by providing that child with a supply of oxygenated blood," said Capt. Tom Casper of the Milwaukee Police Department.

There is another person who had a role in the infant's survival. The bus driver who drove the victim and her unborn child straight to the hospital helped get the pair to emergency care quickly.

FOX6 News spoke with the owner of the bus company who said the driver of the bus does not want any recognition. However, Sandifer's family is grateful for his actions -- as well as the actions of the Good Samaritan.

"He's a hero. I want to meet him. I want to hug him. I want her kids to meet him," said Sandifer's cousin Sasha Daniels, who was referring to the person who provided CPR on the way to the hospital.

While the Good Samaritan has not come forward, the person who Sandifer's family, police and now the FBI desperately want revealed is the person who shot her.

"Out of the goodness of your heart, come forward," Daniels said.

FBI offers reward

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who opened fire fatally striking Sandifer while she was sitting on a party bus outside of Gene's Supper Club. The loss of the victim, who was 26 weeks pregnant, is hurting the community.

"She was loved by many, not just family. She was so funny, so talented. She had a lot of love. Her life shouldn't have ended," Daniels said.

While Sandifer's family is distraught and in disbelief over what has happened, they hold out hope that Little Lorenz pulled through and the spirit of his mother lives on.

"I got faith in the police, have faith in the citizens. I know that Annie will get justice," Daniels said.

Help for the Sandifer family

As far as the kids are concerned, the family, as well as Milwaukee police, are taking donations. Milwaukee police asked for donations of baby and newborn supplies, along with new or slightly used toys or educational supplies for kids up to the age of 10, along with monetary donations. Additionally, police were working to organize a pizza and hot dog fundraiser for the family.

If you would like to donate and help with funeral costs, or even the baby's extensive medical bills, a GoFundMe fundraiser can be found by CLICKING HERE.