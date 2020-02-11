× Former cornerback Davon House to retire with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY — Former cornerback Davon House, who played six seasons (2011-14, 2017-18) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.

House was originally selected in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Packers out of New Mexico State. He played in 55 regular-season games with 26 starts and appeared in three postseason contests in his two stints with Green Bay. House contributed to teams that won the NFC North four times and finished with 11-plus wins on three occasions, including a franchise-best 15-1 record in 2011.

Over his six years with the Packers, House registered 123 tackles (102 solo), three interceptions, three sacks, 46 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He finished in the top four on the Packers in passes defensed four times. In the playoffs, House recorded four solo tackles and three passes defensed.

House played for two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16), registering 19 starts in 32 games played and 76 tackles (62 solo). In 2015, he set career highs with 60 tackles, four interceptions and 23 passes defensed.