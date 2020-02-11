Police: Pennsylvania man who fatally shot father, brother thought they were possessed

PHILADELPHIA — Police said a Pennsylvania man who gunned down his father and brother believed they were possessed.

The wife and mother of the victims was consoled by her surviving son after the crime.

Police said Anslim Callendar, 62, confessed after calling 911 and surrendering to police. He said he shot and killed two family members following an altercation Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.

According to police, both victims, 83-year-old Arnim Callendar and 59-year-old Ancil Callendar were shot multiple times. They were found dead in a basement bedroom, with Anslem Callendar sitting nearby.

Neighbors were in shock.

“I can’t believe Slim shot anybody, no,” said a neighbor. “That’s not his character, you know? Slim is a really nice guy.”

Murder and other charges were filed against Callendar, who was arrested without incident.

KYW reported the victims lived in New Jersey and were in town for a funeral.