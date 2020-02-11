Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a business armed robbery that occurred on S. 27th Street just south of W. Oklahoma Avenue on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.

The suspect while armed with a handgun, entered the location shortly before noon and demanded money from the register. After obtaining money the suspect fled southbound from the business.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 30 and 35 years of age, 5’9″ tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with a medium build, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap with a white Nike swoosh sign, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up with a white design outlining the hood and a red zipper, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.