Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspect

Posted 4:27 pm, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 04:30PM, February 11, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a business armed robbery that occurred on S. 27th Street just south of W. Oklahoma Avenue on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.

The suspect while armed with a handgun, entered the location shortly before noon and demanded money from the register. After obtaining money the suspect fled southbound from the business.

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 30 and 35 years of age, 5’9″ tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with a medium build, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap with a white Nike swoosh sign, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up with a white design outlining the hood and a red zipper, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.