× Standard overnight parking regulations resume in Milwaukee after snow emergency

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has concluded its Snow Emergency as of Tuesday, Feb. 11

Parking

Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street tonight, February 11.

Residents must still follow winter parking rules that include:

There is no parking allowed on arterials from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted regulations stating “No Parking Dec. 1 to March 1.”

Please remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a City street. For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking.

Garbage/Recycling pickup

For all collections scheduled through February 14, residents should keep carts placed at the collection point until serviced. To ensure service, carts must have a clear path to them and must be free from ice and accumulation of snow so crews can access and move the carts.

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies

Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts at milwaukee.gov/winterparking

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/snow

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance