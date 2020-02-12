13,000+ square feet of inflatable fun: World’s biggest bounce house returns to West Allis in May

WEST ALLIS — One ticket equals three hours of inflatable madness!

The Big Bounce America returns to the Milwaukee area May 2 through May 10 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

The Big Bounce America is the official Guinness World Record holder for world’s biggest bounce house — and organizers said it’s been supersized to more than 13,000 square feet for 2020.

The May events will feature live DJs playing the hottest tracks, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles, competitions, and more.

Guests can also take on The Giant, America’s biggest inflatable obstacle course — bouncing through some of the most colorful and fun inflatable landscapes you’ve ever seen.

The space-themed “airSpace” features friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets, moon crater ball pit, and a 60-foot maze with a huge alien that you “can’t miss.”

New for 2020 is Sport Slam — a customized sports arena featuring balls of every size and type for dodgeball, basketball, soccer, and more.

Organizers noted they expect the dates to sell out — so grab your tickets now HERE.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Big Bounce America 2020 in West Allis will be open May 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and May 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $17 for toddlers to $35 for adults. There are also three-hour passes available that include a timed session on the Bounce House and unlimited access to The Giant, airSPACe, and Sport Slam.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Big Bounce America.

The Big Bounce America came to Greenfield Park in West Allis in 2018, and Lake Park in Milwaukee in 2017.