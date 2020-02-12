2-year-old who escaped day care found riding tricycle alone in 35-degree weather

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Police in Ohio found a 2-year-old boy riding a toy bike — alone, in 35-degree weather. It turned out, the boy escaped from a day care with four similar complaints in less than five years.

“Are you trying to go home?” Officer David West with the Sandusky Police Department asked the boy. “What’s your name? What’s your name?”

Body camera video showed the disoriented 2-year-old boy riding a toy tricycle — his socks and pants soaked. He was unable to tell police where he came from, or how he ended up on the busy Prospect Street.

“I really couldn’t believe it, especially that time of the day and the temperature, barely dressed, just walking on this little scooter in the middle of the street,” said Officer West.

Officer West was first on the scene. His dashcam video showed the child on the street — a good Samaritan stopping to call police and signal to the driver of a white car on the oncoming lane of traffic.

“And he’s waving to the other car to slow down, look what we’ve got over here, and the car did slow down and stop, so kudos to the caller,” said Officer West.

Police went door-to-door in an effort to track down the owner of the day care. Police said she was watching six other children, sleeping on the first floor. CPS was called to the scene, and fortunately, the 2-year-old boy wasn’t hurt.

Police broke the bad news to the day care owner.

“So you are being charged with endangering children, for not providing care and safety,” police said.

The day care owner was charged with a misdemeanor. WEWS chose not to identify her.

Police said the front door of the home day care didn’t have a deadbolt, and it was easy for a toddler to reach up and open the door.

“We tried to explain to her maybe some childproofing, doorknob covers,” said Officer West. “If she’s watching more than one kid, maybe get an alarm or something on the door, so if the door opens, there is a beeping sound.”

The day care owner planned to plead not guilty. She could face up to a year in jail if convicted.