‘Die, die!’ 9-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after 5-year-old sister stabbed

OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her with a kitchen knife inside their Florida apartment in January, officials said.

The boy was charged Tuesday, Feb. 11 with attempted first-degree murder and appeared in court on Wednesday in the central Florida city of Ocala, prosecutors said.

The mother of the children told police that she left the apartment for about 10 minutes to check the mail and get some candy for her children from a neighbor in the Berkeley Pointe Apartments complex, according to the arrest affidavit. When she returned to check on them, she found her son stabbing her daughter in his room, the affidavit said.

“Die, die!” she recalled him saying, according to the affidavit.

The mother said she grabbed the knife from her son and rushed her daughter to the bathroom, and that her son ran out of the apartment, the affidavit said. The boy was located on the property and taken into custody shortly after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The police detective that detailed the incident in the affidavit wrote that he saw a large kitchen knife in the hallway that appeared to have blood on the blade, along with blood inside the room and leading out into the hallway.

The boy told the officer that while his mother was gone, he went to the kitchen, got a knife, and hid it behind his back as he approached his sister, the affidavit said. His sister was bent over trying to show him something on the floor, the boy said, according to the affidavit, and he grabbed her by the back of the neck and began stabbing her.

When the officer asked the boy why he stabbed his sister, the boy told him that he wanted to kill her and that “the thought had entered his head two days earlier,” according to the affidavit.

He said he tried to get it out of his head but could not, according to the affidavit.

The boy remained detained and was being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

The public defender’s office was awaiting results of a competency examination to determine whether the boy understands the charges, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.