Fire damages home near 80th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee, cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Feb. 11 responded to the scene of a house fire near 80th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee. The call came in around 4 a.m.

Smoke detectors were going off and alerted all the residents — and they were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived on the scene.

No one was injured — but some did seek medical treatment “just in case.”

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.