Get creative: Bublr Bikes wants you to create t-shirt designs for bike share system
MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee area is invited to enter the Bublr Bikes 2020 T-shirt Design Contest. Participants are encouraged to create a design that represents what Bublr Bikes means to them and the Greater Milwaukee community.
A news release says up to five designs from eligible entries will be chosen to participate in a community voting process. The winning design will be printed on shirts and sold as a fundraiser for Greater Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike share system, Bublr Bikes.
Prizes: Each designer selected to participate in public voting will receive an Annual Membership to Bublr Bikes.
The winning design will also receive:
- Four (4) Bublr Bikes t-shirts with the winning design
- Two (2) tickets to the 3rd Annual Bublr Bash on May 7, 2020
- Recognition on the Bublr Bash 2020 webpage, newsletter, social media and at the Bublr Bash
- $100 Visa Gift card
Voting
- Finalists’ designs will be on display and in-person voting will take place Wednesday, March 18 at Indeed Brewing’s “Indeed We Can” event
- Proceeds from the event will benefit Bublr Bikes
- Indeed Brewing is an all-ages venue
- Public voting will continue via Facebook through Friday, March 27
- Winner will be announced via Bublr Bikes social media on Wednesday, April 1
Entries must be received by Friday, March 13, 2020. Visit bublrbikes.org/2020Design for more information as well as official contest rules and regulations.