× Get creative: Bublr Bikes wants you to create t-shirt designs for bike share system

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee area is invited to enter the Bublr Bikes 2020 T-shirt Design Contest. Participants are encouraged to create a design that represents what Bublr Bikes means to them and the Greater Milwaukee community.

A news release says up to five designs from eligible entries will be chosen to participate in a community voting process. The winning design will be printed on shirts and sold as a fundraiser for Greater Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike share system, Bublr Bikes.

Prizes: Each designer selected to participate in public voting will receive an Annual Membership to Bublr Bikes.

The winning design will also receive:

Four (4) Bublr Bikes t-shirts with the winning design

Two (2) tickets to the 3rd Annual Bublr Bash on May 7, 2020

Recognition on the Bublr Bash 2020 webpage, newsletter, social media and at the Bublr Bash

$100 Visa Gift card

Voting

Finalists’ designs will be on display and in-person voting will take place Wednesday, March 18 at Indeed Brewing’s “Indeed We Can” event

Proceeds from the event will benefit Bublr Bikes

Indeed Brewing is an all-ages venue

Public voting will continue via Facebook through Friday, March 27

Winner will be announced via Bublr Bikes social media on Wednesday, April 1

Entries must be received by Friday, March 13, 2020. Visit bublrbikes.org/2020Design for more information as well as official contest rules and regulations.