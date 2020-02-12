Get creative: Bublr Bikes wants you to create t-shirt designs for bike share system

Posted 10:52 am, February 12, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee area is invited to enter the Bublr Bikes 2020 T-shirt Design Contest. Participants are encouraged to create a design that represents what Bublr Bikes means to them and the Greater Milwaukee community.

A news release says up to five designs from eligible entries will be chosen to participate in a community voting process. The winning design will be printed on shirts and sold as a fundraiser for Greater Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike share system, Bublr Bikes.

Prizes: Each designer selected to participate in public voting will receive an Annual Membership to Bublr Bikes.

The winning design will also receive:

  • Four (4) Bublr Bikes t-shirts with the winning design
  • Two (2) tickets to the 3rd Annual Bublr Bash on May 7, 2020
  • Recognition on the Bublr Bash 2020 webpage, newsletter, social media and at the Bublr Bash
  • $100 Visa Gift card

Voting

  • Finalists’ designs will be on display and in-person voting will take place Wednesday, March 18 at Indeed Brewing’s “Indeed We Can” event
  • Proceeds from the event will benefit Bublr Bikes
  • Indeed Brewing is an all-ages venue
  • Public voting will continue via Facebook through Friday, March 27
  • Winner will be announced via Bublr Bikes social media on Wednesday, April 1

Entries must be received by Friday, March 13, 2020. Visit bublrbikes.org/2020Design for more information as well as official contest rules and regulations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.