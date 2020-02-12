Get your tickets! The Masked Singer comes to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on June 2

MILWAUKEE — The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to a city near you in 2020, bringing the FOX show to the next level on its first-ever North American tour!

The show is set to happen at The Riverside Theater on Tuesday, June 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t miss spectacular live show for an audience of all ages across the nation.

The only question remains: Who’s behind the mask? See if you can guess before the end of the show!

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.