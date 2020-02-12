× Kohl’s eliminates roughly 250 positions from leadership roles, corporate offices

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that it was eliminating approximately 250 positions.

A statement from Jen Johnson, Kohl’s Senior Vice President of Communications, Kohl’s restructured parts of its organization “to create a more customer-centric focus and position Kohl’s for long-term success. This reorganization in our business will empower decision-making, reduce management layers, streamline communications and drive greater efficiency in many areas of our business.”

A news release says the departures include removing a layer of regional store leadership roles and positions, restructuring teams in our merchant organization, and changes to other positions in our corporate offices.

“We put a great deal of thought and planning into this decision and have offered a competitive severance package and outplacement services to help all affected associates as they transition to their next step. We deeply thank these associates for their contributions and years of service at Kohl’s,” said Johnson in a statement.

Kohl’s insisted it is not closing any stores or corporate offices — and continuing to hire in key areas. The company also indicated it is continuing to invest in many areas of the business including its stores, technology, and strategic growth initiatives.