Make a chocolate lava cake for 2 this Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Wait too long to get a reservation at a restaurant on Valentine's Day? No problem! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angeica is showing us how to make a chocolate lava cake for two.

Chocolate Lava Cake for Two

Courtesy: New York Times

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

3oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (about ½ cup)

3 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into cubes, plus more for greasing ramekin

3 tbsp granulated sugar, plus more for ramekin

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

½ tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

Confectioner’s sugar, to serve (optional)

Cocoa powder, to serve (optional)

Directions: