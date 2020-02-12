Make a chocolate lava cake for 2 this Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Wait too long to get a reservation at a restaurant on Valentine's Day? No problem! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angeica is showing us how to make a chocolate lava cake for two.
Chocolate Lava Cake for Two
Courtesy: New York Times
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 3oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (about ½ cup)
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into cubes, plus more for greasing ramekin
- 3 tbsp granulated sugar, plus more for ramekin
- 1 large egg
- 1 large egg yolk
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- Confectioner’s sugar, to serve (optional)
- Cocoa powder, to serve (optional)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 425 degrees and butter a ramekin bowl. Dust the buttered ramekin with granulated sugar.
- Combine the chocolate and 3 tbsp better in a heat-safe bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted & smooth. Otherwise, combine both ingredients in bowl and microwave, in 30-second blasts, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. (About a minute) Removed from heat and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine 3 tbsp sugar, egg, egg yolk, vanilla, and salts. Whisk vigorously until mixture is thick, foamy and pale, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the flour until smooth.
- Using a spatula, add the chocolate to the egg mixture and stir gently, until combined.
- Pour the mixture into the ramekin. Bake 12-15 4 minutes, or until the edges are set and puffed, but the center is still soft when lightly pressed.
- Use an offset spatula or small knife to loosen the edges from the ramekin. Place a plate over the ramekin and carefully invert the cake from the ramekin. Place a plate over ramekin and carefully invert the warm cake,. Use an oven mitt or clean kitchen towel to remove the ramekin. Dusk the cake with confectioner’s sugar and serve with ice or whipped cream.