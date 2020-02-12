× Mark your calendar: St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on March 14

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to celebrate the 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

The parade will hit downtown streets on Saturday, March 14 at noon. it steps off at Old World Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

This year’s parade will feature over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries and much more.

The Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest and longest-running St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has produced the parade since 1967 and has been in partnership with Westown Association since 2002.