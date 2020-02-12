Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mavis Merritt has been giving back to the St. Louis community since she was a teenager. Her civic and community volunteer activities include organizations from Girl Scouts to NAACP, Top Teens of America, Susan G Komen Race for the Cure, Sickle Cell Walk and so much more.

Merritt focuses most of her efforts into causes that support women. She donates her time, goods and services and her nominee tells us, "You may not know her name, but if you’re in St. Louis, you’ve probably seen the results of her quiet efforts to make someone else’s life a little better."

