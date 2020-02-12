× Milwaukee police: 25-year-old man shot, wounded near 3rd and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 3rd and Concordia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.