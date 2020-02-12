× Milwaukee Repertory Theater reveals new logo, website to support new strategic plan

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 the launch of a new brand featuring a redesigned logo, website and hashtag #WeRepMilwaukee to support a newly adopted strategic plan.

Executive Director Chad Bauman issued the following statement on these changes:

“Milwaukee Rep is having a moment. Performances are selling-out, outstanding new plays have been created in Milwaukee for Milwaukee, and our Subscriber and donor bases are at decade highs. Since completing our last strategic plan ahead of schedule we knew it was time to re-evaluate our goals. Through this strategic planning process, we looked at all the changes in the non-profit theater industry through a lens of opportunity, leading us to double down on our mission of artistic excellence and civic engagement. Our work is representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity, and with our new brand identity we aim to communicate we are a theater that is welcoming and inspirational to all.”

The new strategic plan

Address the challenges of the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex. The Complex, which includes three theaters, design shops, rehearsal rooms, and an administration floor, has served as an exceptional home for four decades but the wear and tear on the building given the large numbers of people Milwaukee Rep serves has been substantial. A recent report from the country’s leading planning firm for arts facilities confirmed Milwaukee Rep has outgrown our current facilities, all major systems are overdue for replacement, and theaters need to be upgraded to meet modern-day production capabilities.

Strengthen commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. To be of service to all, Milwaukee Rep has to address current systems of inequality. The theater will continue to produce work that features diverse artists, using art to create platforms for understanding and action and develop talented artists and leaders of color to expand the community's collective cultural competency.

Grow the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program. Milwaukee Rep's critically acclaimed new plays have transferred all over the country and have been optioned for Broadway. Rather than import from Broadway, Milwaukee Rep looks to send the best of Milwaukee to the rest of the world with 10 new plays under commission from artists such as Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar, Gordon Gano of The Violent Femmes, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith.

new plays under commission from artists such as Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar, Gordon Gano of The Violent Femmes, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith.

To learn more, visit MilwaukeeRep.com.