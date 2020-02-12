‘Never been that scared:’ Couple live-streamed Uber ride as driver chased hit-and-run driver

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia couple live-streamed their Uber ride as their driver chased the hit-and-run driver who hit him. It was a chase fit for a movie, but it happened in real life and real-time on Facebook.

“He kept going,” said Tameka Swann. “That was the scariest moment of my life. I have never been that scared in my life.”

Swann and John Murray held each other close after the violent Uber ride through River City.

“I’m in pain,” said Swann. “My whole side hurt. I begged him. I begged that man to please stop.”

Murray began to record the Uber trip Monday night, Feb. 10 on Facebook Live.

“Yeah, you can let us out there,” said Swann in the video.

“We driving down Chamberlayne and a car rear-ended us,” said Swann. “The car didn’t stop behind us. They went around us and sped off, and that’s when our Uber sped off behind him.”

The video showed the driver speeding down West Broad Street.

“You can let us out bruh,” said Swann in the video. “Hey, bruh.”

“I can’t let this guy go,” said the driver.

They pleaded with the driver to stop before they were hit.

“We made it through so many lights without getting hit, and then finally we went through another light,” said Swann.

“Oh, (expletive),” said Murray in the video. “Oh, oh, oh my gosh — somebody just hit us.”

“I wasn’t about to grab this guy because of the possibility of hitting other pedestrians,” said Murray.

“The driver won’t let us out,” said Swann in the video. “He’s trying to catch the guy because he hit us.”

They said the Uber driver finally stopped near Hermitage and Marshall.

“I thank God we are still here,” said Murray.

The couple said they’ll never hail an uber again.

“I send my kids in Uber sometimes,” said Swann. “I send my kids in Uber sometimes, but never again.”

The Uber passengers said they suffered minor bruises and were checked out at the hospital.

An Uber spokeswoman said the driver was removed from the app amid an investigation.